× Expand Dean Tomasek Three Star Revival and Et Cetera at Songbirds on 8/29

Three Star Revival is always sure to bring a good time. Meaningful lyrics, catchy melodies, and soulful musicianship take the listener across a plethora of genres including funk, rock, soul, jazz, americana and pop to tie it all together with a high energy show that will always keep you movin’. Although the group was founded in Knoxville by frontman Ben Gaines and guitarist Cameron Moore, all its members call Tennessee home. Ben Gaines and Jared White are based in Chattanooga, TN, while Cameron Moore and Brandon Whitaker hail from Knoxville, TN. With the new addition of Ryan Swinehart on saxophone out of Nashville and Logan Franklin out of Knoxville the group is poised for a southeastern takeover! 2024 will see new original music released along with some past live performances. The group has played festivals such as Bonnaroo, Hulaween, and Rhythm & Blooms. New dates are slated all around the Southeast to continue a hectic tour schedule that has already included opening spots for bands like Big Something, Perpetual Groove, Moon Taxi, Trevor Hall, and Portugal. The Man. They are just starting to spread the sounds of Tennessee across the country, and they are not looking to slow down any time soon.

Based out of Chattanooga, TN, Et Cetera is an invigorating and extensive exploration into a broad spectrum of musical genres. The high-flying dual guitars of Adam Stone and Alex Keiss blend lush harmonies and electrifying solos, leaving you wondering where one player ends and another begins. Backed by the powerful and driving grooves of drummer, Drew McDowell, and the tight, funky bass of Kellen Shiles, Et Cetera takes the listener on a musical journey touching on influences from rock, jazz, country, and even classical music, all wrapped up in a tight groove that both captivates and moves audiences.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

Tickets: $15 ADV / $20 DOS