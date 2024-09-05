Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter Museum's permanent collection.

From 6 to 7 pm, join us for a Vision + Verse highlighting new works in our contemporary gallery that explore themes of motherhood through poetry by Moll King and dance choreographed and performed by Meaghan Fitzgerald, featuring dancers Molly Bird, Mattie Waters Cofield and Leah Loeffler.

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation's Access for All program.