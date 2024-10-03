Throwback Thursday

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our current special exhibition City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, organized by the Museum of the City of New York.

At 5pm, kick off the “spooky season” with a screening of the 1922 film Nosferatu accompanied by live music from musician Carl Pemberton and a symphony of spooky sounds in the Hunter auditorium.

From 5:30-7:30, the Hunter Museum welcomes back our “STEM School Presents” student projects. Experience the galleries through the eyes and minds of future creative and technological leaders as they share their interpretations of works from the Hunter’s East Wing.

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

