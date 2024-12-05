Throwback Thursday
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Throwback Thursday at the Hunter Museum of American Art
Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our current special exhibition City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, organized by the Museum of the City of New York.
Guests this evening are also invited to participate in a Narrative 4 Story Exchange in the lobby and to explore all of our galleries.
Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.