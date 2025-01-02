Throwback Thursday
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Mak Johnson, 2024
Thowback Thursday, Hunter Museum
Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our current special exhibition City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, organized by the Museum of the City of New York.
Guests this evening can also participate in graffiti- inspired art activities and view Style Wars, a documentary that chronicles the rise of graffiti and hip hop in the 1970s and ‘80s.
Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.