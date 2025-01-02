× Expand Mak Johnson, 2024 Thowback Thursday, Hunter Museum

Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our current special exhibition City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, organized by the Museum of the City of New York.

Guests this evening can also participate in graffiti- inspired art activities and view Style Wars, a documentary that chronicles the rise of graffiti and hip hop in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.