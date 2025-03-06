× Expand Makenzie Johnson, 2025 Guests at the Hunter Museum

Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our newest special exhibition The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection

On this evening, we’ll have gallery tours and drop-in environmental art-making from 5-7 PM for guests of all ages.

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.