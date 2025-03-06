Throwback Thursday
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Makenzie Johnson, 2025
Guests at the Hunter Museum
Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our newest special exhibition The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection
On this evening, we’ll have gallery tours and drop-in environmental art-making from 5-7 PM for guests of all ages.
Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.
