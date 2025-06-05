× Expand HMAA Guests at the Hunter Museum, 2025

Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and special exhibition Walk this Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes.

Join us to participate in drop-in shoe-themed art activities from 4-6 PM and view a screening of The Devil Wears Prada (2006) at 5 PM.

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Walk this Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes has been organized by the New York Historical. This exhibition has been generously supported by Joyce B. Cowin.

Presented locally by Acumen Wealth Advisors