× Expand Hunter Museum 2025 Hunter guest at Throwback Thursday

Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and special exhibition Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes.

At noon, we will screen the documentary Salvatore : Shoemaker of Dreams (2022). Families can also join us for a drop-in, shoe-themed art activity from 12-2 PM

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes has been organized by the New York Historical. This exhibition has been generously supported by Joyce B. Cowin and is presented locally by Acumen Wealth Advisors.