Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our special exhibition Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes.

At 6 PM, we will feature a gallery talk with Hunter Museum Associate Curator Lauren Nye, Houston Museum Executive Director Pam Reed, and Educator Tim Barnett.

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program and is presented locally by Acumen Wealth Advisors.

