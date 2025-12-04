Throwback Thursday

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our special exhibition Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection. Join us from 5-7 PM for drop-in art activities inspired Silver Linings and a special screening of Daughters of the Dust created by Spelman professor Julie Dash (identified as a National Film Treasure by the Library of Congress).

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection is organized by the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta, Georgia.

Curated by Liz Andrews and Karen Comer Lowe with initial contributions from Anne Collins Smith

Generous support provided by Art Bridges

