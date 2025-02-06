Throwback Thursday and Teen Art Show

× Expand Makenzie Johnson (2024) A Throwback Thursday at the Hunter Museum. Visitors enjoy a painting.

Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our newest special exhibition The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection

Inspired by the special exhibition, a teen art show will feature local works with the theme “Nature, Conservation, and the Future of Our Land.” Representatives from ArtsBuild Chattanooga will announce the award winners.

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.