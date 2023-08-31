Kick off the weekend a little early with live music with Gabe Newell. A local favorite musician, Gabe plays everything from Bob Seger and Chris Stapleton to Tyler Childers. Grab dinner and a drink and enjoy the show.
Thursday Night Music with Gabe Newell
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Pulse Entertainment Spotlight
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsLogan Pressley
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Theater & DanceLatin Night
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsLogan Pressley
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink OutdoorSoddy-Daisy Independence Celebration
-
-
Education & Learning Kids & Family OutdoorLearn to Outdoor Rock Climb with Chattanooga Guided Adventures
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsLogan Dover
-
Monday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family OutdoorCity of Collegedale Freedom Festival
-
Tuesday
-
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicRichard Daigle at Slick’s
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-