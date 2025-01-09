Thursday Tunes with Natalie Hall

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Thursday evenings are best spent enjoying live music on our heated, enclosed patio! Join us for dinner, drinks and live music from Natalie Hall. Originally from Memphis, Natalie enjoys a variety of music, particularly blues and soul. She finds inspiration in the voices of Stevie Nicks, Janis Joplin, Michael McDonald, and Aretha Franklin, among others.

Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
