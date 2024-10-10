Thursday Tunes with Natalie Hall
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Thursday evenings are best spent enjoying live music on the patio! Join us for dinner, drinks and live music from Natalie Hall. Originally from Memphis, Natalie enjoys a variety of music, particularly blues and soul. She finds inspiration in the voices of Stevie Nicks, Janis Joplin, Michael McDonald, and Aretha Franklin, among others.
