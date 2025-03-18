× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Spring Break 2025 Events Schedule Flyer - Final Possible Tie Dye Edited 2.27.25 Tie Die DIY at Chester Frost Park Tuesday, March 18th 11 am - 1 pm

Tie Dye DIY at Chester Frost Park

Chester Frost Park Shelter #4 7872 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

Try your hand at coloring your world with a little Tie Dye!

• Tuesday, March 18th

• 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

• Free Tie Dye Experience (Bring 1 Item to Tie Dye)

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Free Parking

• Family Fun!

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/164McXei7C/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #CFP #TieDye