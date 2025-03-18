Tie Dye DIY at Chester Frost Park
Chester Frost Park City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
Chester Frost Park Shelter #4 7872 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343
Try your hand at coloring your world with a little Tie Dye!
• Tuesday, March 18th
• 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
• Free Tie Dye Experience (Bring 1 Item to Tie Dye)
• Free Games
• Food & Beverage Vendors
• Free Parking
• Family Fun!
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/164McXei7C/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
#HamCoTnParks #CFP #TieDye