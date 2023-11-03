Time in Spaces: Misty Ogle & Rocky Perry Collaborative Art Show

× Expand Misty Ogle, Rocky Perry, ClearStory Arts Instagram Post (1600 x 900 px) - 10/24 (7:00pm) Rocky Misty "Time in Spaces", opening November 3, by Misty Ogle & Rocky Perry

ClearStory Arts is excited to announce Time in Spaces, a collaborative show between Misty Ogle and Rocky Perry, opening November 3 in conjunction with First Friday. The show will only be on display for a single weekend, so if you are unavailable to view the work during the opening reception, come back by the Gallery from 3pm - 6pm Saturday November 4. All artwork will be available for purchase online.

—

Misty Ogle

Oils, brush & knife, abstract expressionist

My artwork is considered a marriage of linear and organic, embracing calm and chaos. All of my current works are inspired by real people or places infused with dreams and imaginings. To see a place in person is only one way of looking at it; in my paintings I want people to see what they can’t in a live view. The vibrant colors and deeply textured oils evoke a sense of new growth and rebirth. After a battle with breast cancer and a recent car accident, my personal sense of renewal is an undercurrent in this latest series.

In the realm of a vibrant imagination, these paintings emerge from a spectrum of dancing colors, shapes, and textures inviting the viewer to embark on an introspective journey. The canvas, a portal to the unseen dimension, unveils shapes of the mind like a kaleidoscope of dreams. As shapes appear and dissolve, the viewer’s mind can wander freely, untethered by logic or reason, blurring boundaries between the tangible and abstract.

—

Rocky Perry

Oils, brush, traditional expressionist

My work is an expression of my life’s journey: battling cancer, raising children and finding a new path forward. The pieces in this collection are about surviving and living each day with an eye on my last. I picked up my brushes after 18 years off with something new to say and these works tell my story of my struggle, joy and pain.

I consider these works traditional, with traditional methods, tools, materials and disregard for new styles or trends. My work will be part of a new renaissance of painters who are creating to make a mark in an era of AI. Originality has not had a greater challenge since the invention of the camera. I look forward to painting along side Artificial Intelligence and seeing if they can keep up. These are unique times and spaces.

My hope is that my style conveys a message of self, disregard of vulnerability or critic and a love for the simple and beautiful. To show my emotions on the canvas. To share my feeling with the viewers.

—

RECEPTION: NOVEMBER 3 6-9PM

ON DISPLAY: NOVEMBER 4 3-6PM