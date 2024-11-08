The Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala

× Expand The Tivoli Theatre Foundation Untitled design - 1 The Tivoli Theatre Foundation's Annual Gala, featuring Charley Crockett, will take place on Friday, November 8th, 2024.

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Tivoli Theatre Foundation's Annual Gala, featuring Charley Crockett on November 8th, 2024, at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

This year, we celebrate the 100th Birthday of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. Since its dedication on Veterans Day in 1924, this iconic venue has been at the heart of entertainment and community gatherings in Chattanooga. With your support, it will continue to enrich our community for many more years to come.

Host tickets and additional donations to the event will directly support the Friends of the Tivoli Fund. Your gift supports the preservation of our historic theatres, provides quality educational programming for our children, and offers top-notch entertainment to our audiences, which are all essential components of a thriving community.