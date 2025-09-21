× Expand Courtesy of artist Event Cover (blank) Todd Day Wait at Songbirds on 9/21

Todd Day Wait is one of the last real American Workhorse, pedal to the metal, Troubadours by way of Missouri, to California, to New Orleans and now Nashville. The original material of Todd Day Wait, is highly influenced by early American folk, country, and blues music from the 1920's through the 1960's, embodying the spirit and authenticity of traditional American music.

Todd Day Wait, whomst you may have heard of from his millions of spins on GemsOnVHS or WesternAF writes and performs his own style of timeless country music. Harking back to Jimmie Rodgers, Willie Nelson, Wynn Stewart, and Kris Kristofferson he keeps the spirit of country music alive. In 2009 he put all his earthly belongings on the curb and hit the road, in his diesel shuttle bus fueled by vegetable oil, for a never ending tour. From busking the streets of New Orleans, to playing in the shadow of European castles, to lighting up the honky-tonk dance floors in Nashville, Todd keeps it 60/50.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

Tickets: $15 ADV / $20 DOS