Tools of the Trade: Oil Painting Best Practices & Studio Secrets

Get ready to geek out with studio techniques that set you up for long-term artistic success in your oil painting practice. Do you understand all of the technical elements behind creating a painting, from start to finish? Join Cindy Procious for an immersive, hands-on workshop where we will explore everything that goes into building a successful oil painting practice—from studio setup to varnishing, framing, and even shipping your work to collectors. You will walk away with practical skills that you can immediately apply and a deeper understanding of the entire painting process—from surface to finish.