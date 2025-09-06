Tools of the Trade: Oil Painting Best Practices & Studio Secrets
to
Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Townsend Atelier
Cindy Procious
Get ready to geek out with studio techniques that set you up for long-term artistic success in your oil painting practice. Do you understand all of the technical elements behind creating a painting, from start to finish? Join Cindy Procious for an immersive, hands-on workshop where we will explore everything that goes into building a successful oil painting practice—from studio setup to varnishing, framing, and even shipping your work to collectors. You will walk away with practical skills that you can immediately apply and a deeper understanding of the entire painting process—from surface to finish.