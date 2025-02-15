Tools of the Trade and Studio Secrets

× Expand Townsend Atelier Art studio tools

Instructor: Cindy Procious

all levels

pre-registration required

Get ready to geek out with studio techniques that set you up for long-term artistic success in your oil painting practice. Do you understand all of the technical elements behind creating a painting, from start to finish? Join Cindy Procious for an immersive, hands-on workshop where we will explore everything that goes into building a successful oil painting practice—from studio setup to varnishing, framing, and even shipping your work to collectors. You will walk away with practical skills that you can immediately apply and a deeper understanding of the entire painting process—from surface to finish. Cindy’s approachable teaching style makes even the most technical details easy to grasp and fun to learn. There will be a lunch break. Please bring a lunch with you. There is a fridge, microwave and convection oven at the atelier.