Tools of the Trade and Studio Secrets
to
Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Townsend Atelier
Art studio tools
Instructor: Cindy Procious
all levels
pre-registration required
Get ready to geek out with studio techniques that set you up for long-term artistic success in your oil painting practice. Do you understand all of the technical elements behind creating a painting, from start to finish? Join Cindy Procious for an immersive, hands-on workshop where we will explore everything that goes into building a successful oil painting practice—from studio setup to varnishing, framing, and even shipping your work to collectors. You will walk away with practical skills that you can immediately apply and a deeper understanding of the entire painting process—from surface to finish. Cindy’s approachable teaching style makes even the most technical details easy to grasp and fun to learn. There will be a lunch break. Please bring a lunch with you. There is a fridge, microwave and convection oven at the atelier.