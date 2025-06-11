How to Train Your Dragon: Early Access in IMAX!

× Expand IMAX, Dreamworks Be the first to see How to Train Your Dragon on the biggest screen in town! Join us for the Early Access screening of How to Train Your Dragon on June 11th!

Early Access: June 11!

As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box

office.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.