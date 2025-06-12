How to Train Your Dragon in IMAX!
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
IMAX, Dreamworks
How To Train Your Dragon is coming to IMAX one day early! Get your tickets to see it today!
June 12 – June 25
As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets.
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.