Transformers One in IMAX!

to

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

Sept. 20-21 at 6:15 PM and 8:30 PM

Sept. 22 at 6:15 PM

Info

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Film
8002620695
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Transformers One in IMAX! - 2024-09-20 18:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Transformers One in IMAX! - 2024-09-20 18:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Transformers One in IMAX! - 2024-09-20 18:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Transformers One in IMAX! - 2024-09-20 18:15:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Transformers One in IMAX! - 2024-09-27 18:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Transformers One in IMAX! - 2024-09-27 18:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Transformers One in IMAX! - 2024-09-27 18:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Transformers One in IMAX! - 2024-09-27 18:15:00 ical