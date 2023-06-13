Paramount Studios and IMAX.
See Transformers: Rise of The Beasts in IMAX!
Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at
423-785-3037 for details.
Showtimes (Eastern Time):
June 9 - 11 at 3:45 pm and 6:30 pm
June 12 - 14 at 6:30 pm
June 15 at 5:00 pm