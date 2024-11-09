× Expand The Signal Trap Karaoke - Live performance at The Signal

Description

Trap Karaoke is a fan-centered concert series that's been electrifying North America for the past nine years, selling out shows in over 40 cities, including venues like NYC's Terminal 5, New Orlean’s Fillmore, and Chicago's Aragon Ballroom. With this interactive concert experience, fans get to perform their favorite karaoke songs in front of a roaring crowd, and share the spotlight with surprise guests, which have included Sisqo, LeBron James, Ne-Yo, 2 Chainz, Chance the Rapper, and many more. Trap Karaoke celebrates all genres of music including hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeats, Gospel, and more. Whether you sing bad or you sing good, we just want you to sing your heart out!