TRAVEL HEALTH & SAFETY - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Learn how planning and taking a trip can provide physical and mental health benefits for you before, during, and after you travel. Plus, get tips for staying healthy and safe while you’re traveling from two seasoned world travelers who have visited more than 120 countries on all seven continents.

About the instructors:

Mike and Angela Ballard are passionate about travel. They’ve visited over 150 countries and territories on all seven continents, and they serve as travel correspondents for The Daily Refresh on ABC television (Newschannel 9). In addition to their work in TV, the Ballards are contributors to Lonely Planet, Atlas Obscura, Google, The Family Channel, and more. They also manage We Married Adventure, where they share their firsthand experiences from around the world and provide travel coaching for people who want to have adventures of their own.

