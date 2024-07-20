Travel Packing Hacks

× Expand Photo by Anete Lūsiņa on Unsplash travel

After traveling nonstop for a year with only carryon luggage, this globetrotting couple has packing down to a science. They’ll show you how to lighten your load with simple swaps in your essentials, demonstrate travel items that do double duty, help you make the most of suitcase space, and more. And if you must check a bag, they’ll teach you ways to do it for free!

About the instructors:

Mike and Angela Ballard are passionate about travel. They’ve visited over 150 countries and territories on all seven continents, and they serve as travel correspondents for The Daily Refresh on ABC television (Newschannel 9). In addition to their work in TV, the Ballards are contributors to Lonely Planet, Atlas Obscura, Google, The Family Channel, and more. They also manage We Married Adventure, where they share their firsthand experiences from around the world and provide travel coaching for people who want to have adventures of their own.