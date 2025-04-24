Tree Detective: How to Assess the Stability of Your Trees

× Expand Photo by Chad Madden on Unsplash via The Chattery

According to researchers at UTC , the urban tree canopy of Chattanooga has decreased by 43%. It is important now more than ever to preserve the large shade trees in our communities that would take generations to replace.

In this class you'll learn to identify common warning signs that your tree could be hazardous. The class will also explain the characteristics of a tree that is structurally stable and non-threatening. Research in modern arboriculture has expanded our understanding of trees and provides a set of measures that can be used to predict likely outcomes.

The tree service industry today is much more advanced in its management practices than it once was. Still, many tree services continue to encourage tree removal without identifying evidence of hazard. Learning the basics of tree structure will empower you to enjoy the benefits of trees without the risk.

About the teacher:

Noah Johnston is an ISA Certified Arborist with five years of experience in the tree service industry. He is the owner of Epic Tree Solutions which offers comprehensive tree management solutions to Chattanooga, TN and surrounding areas. Noah is passionate about urban tree canopy preservation and specializes in maintaining the health and stability of large shade trees. When he's not obsessively staring at trees he enjoys time with his wife, their son, two dogs, and a cat.