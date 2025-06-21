tressed Out & Scatterbrained Reading + Signing

× Expand Photo credit: Marvin Williams Bonnie Blue Edwards with her book Stressed Out & Scatterbrained

On Saturday, June 21, Barnes & Noble at Hamilton Place Mall will host Southern-native Bonnie Blue Edwards for a reading and signing of her new book, Stressed Out & Scatterbrained — a quirky, illustrated collection of poems described as a “children’s book for adults.”

Originally from Alabama, Bonnie spent the last decade building a creative career in New York City. This book captures that journey through funny, honest, and heartfelt snapshots of city life — from subway mishaps and bad dates to moments of growth and resilience. It’s fully for adults, but written and illustrated in the playful style of a picture book.

She’s recently returned to the area and is working on a second volume based on time spent here in Chattanooga. The June 21 event is free, open to the public, and perfect for fans of creative storytelling, poetry, and visual art.

Event at a Glance:

Stressed Out & Scatterbrained Reading + Signing

Barnes & Noble, Hamilton Place Mall, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Saturday, June 21 | 2PM-4PM EST

Free & open to the public