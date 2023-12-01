× Expand Christ United Methodist Church Tri-Octaves 2023 Screen Announcements - 1 Tri-Octaves Concert benefitting The Bethlehem Center

Get ready to jingle all the way to the 18th annual Tri-Octaves Concert, where the Christmas spirit is sure to take hold! You can pick from two identical shows on Friday, December 1 at 7:00PM or Saturday, December 2 at 6:00PM at Christ United Methodist Church across from Publix on East Brainerd Road. And guess what? It's FREE!

The musical trio of Willie Kitchens (formally of the Impressions), Michael Rodgers, and Doug Richesin are back to spread holiday cheer and raise funds for The Bethlehem Center. With their unique voices and styles, they'll be singing classic Christmas carols, rhumba style, to get you in the mood.

But wait, there's more! This isn't just a concert, it's a FUNd-raiser! By attending, you'll be supporting The Bethlehem Center and their mission to help the community. So, what are you waiting for? Mark your calendar, grab your friends and you might even see Santa there!

For more info on The Bethlehem Center, check out thebeth.org.