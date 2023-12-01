Tri-Octaves Concert

to

Chattanooga, TN Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Get ready to jingle all the way to the 18th annual Tri-Octaves Concert, where the Christmas spirit is sure to take hold! You can pick from two identical shows on Friday, December 1 at 7:00PM or Saturday, December 2 at 6:00PM at Christ United Methodist Church across from Publix on East Brainerd Road. And guess what? It's FREE!

The musical trio of Willie Kitchens (formally of the Impressions), Michael Rodgers, and Doug Richesin are back to spread holiday cheer and raise funds for The Bethlehem Center. With their unique voices and styles, they'll be singing classic Christmas carols, rhumba style, to get you in the mood.

But wait, there's more! This isn't just a concert, it's a FUNd-raiser! By attending, you'll be supporting The Bethlehem Center and their mission to help the community. So, what are you waiting for? Mark your calendar, grab your friends and you might even see Santa there!

For more info on The Bethlehem Center, check out thebeth.org.

Info

Chattanooga, TN Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
4238929363
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Tri-Octaves Concert - 2023-12-01 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tri-Octaves Concert - 2023-12-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tri-Octaves Concert - 2023-12-01 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tri-Octaves Concert - 2023-12-01 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

October 27, 2023

Saturday

October 28, 2023

Sunday

October 29, 2023

Monday

October 30, 2023

Tuesday

October 31, 2023

Wednesday

November 1, 2023

Thursday

November 2, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours