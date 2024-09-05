× Expand Fund Tennessee Fund Tennessee

Welcome to the Tri-Star Angels Program (TAP) Kickoff Event - Chattanooga! Join us on Thu Sep 5th, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, 401 E M L King Blvd Suite 301 for an exciting evening. Meet fellow angel investors, entrepreneurs, and mentors as we launch this program in Chattanooga.

The Tri-Star Angels Program (TAP) is a part of larger access to capital initiative named Fund Tennessee. The TAP initiative provides training on angel investing for diverse startups and potential investors. TAP seeks to strengthen Tennessee’s entrepreneurial ecosystem in all communities by partnering with regional Entrepreneur Center (EC) CO.LAB, the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, co-working spaces, other ESOs to “localize” the virtual training and put the principles learned into practice. TNECD has also partnered with the Angel Capital Association to deliver the training and the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC), to address the additional needs of angels, entrepreneurs, and the startup community.