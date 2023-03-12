Tri-State Bluebirds Nesting Season Kickoff Meeting

× Expand Tri-State Bluebird Society Eastern Bluebirds

The Tri-State Bluebirds, a chapter of the Tennessee Bluebird Society, invites the public to attend their 2023 Bluebird Nesting Season Kickoff Meeting on Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m., at the Joseph Glasscock Community Center, 3536 Tom Weathers Drive in Red Bank. The meeting features noted Tennessee naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales, who will speak about “Bird Courtship.” Tri-State Bluebirds events are free and open to all interested members of the public. For more information, contact: tristatebluebirds@gmail.com.

Diane Shelly, a founding member of the Tri-State Bluebirds, comments: “We are delighted to present naturalist and writer Stephen Bales at our Kickoff meeting for the 2023 Bluebird Nesting Season. As you may have noticed, bird courtship has begun in our area! An estimated 90 percent of all bird species form pair bonds – either a new partnership being formed or existing pairs renewing their commitments. Come to our meeting and learn how birds spend time together. But is it love?”

A native of Gatlinburg, Stephen Lyn Burns is a natural historian and writer. He was an educator/naturalist for Ijams Nature Center in Knoxville for 20 years and has written over 600 nature related magazine and newspaper articles over the past 30 years. Bales is also the author of three natural history books: Natural Histories, Ghost Birds, and Ephemeral by Nature, all published by the University of Tennessee Press.