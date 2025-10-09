TRON: Ares in IMAX!

× Expand IMAX, Disney See what happens when Humans meet A.I. in TRON: Ares coming to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater! Select screenings will be presented in IMAX 3D!

October 9 – October 23

“TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

Select showings of Tron: Ares will be presented in IMAX 3D.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Please log in to your member account to access your discounted member tickets.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.