TRON: Ares in IMAX!
to
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
IMAX, Disney
See what happens when Humans meet A.I. in TRON: Ares coming to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater! Select screenings will be presented in IMAX 3D!
October 9 – October 23
“TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.
Select showings of Tron: Ares will be presented in IMAX 3D.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets.
*Please log in to your member account to access your discounted member tickets.
River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.