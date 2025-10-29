Truck or Treat at Miller-Motte College – Chattanooga

× Expand Ancora Education MMC - Chattanooga Trunk or Treat Event Flyer v4 - 1 Join us!

Join us for a festive evening of family fun at Miller-Motte College Chattanooga’s Truck or Treat!

On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, our campus will transform into a seasonal celebration filled with candy, games, prizes*, and excitement for all ages.

Come explore decorated trucks, enjoy fall activities, and experience the welcoming spirit of our campus community. Whether you’re here for the sweet treats, the fun games, or just to enjoy the autumn atmosphere, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss this chance to make memories with your family and friends at a community event that’s all about fun, laughter, and treats. We look forward to seeing you there.

*Prizes available while supplies last.