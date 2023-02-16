TRUE CRIME COMEDY EVENT

× Expand public use CRIME REPORT live comedy podcast recording

If you've ever laughed at a news story about a Florida man who got drunk and drove his lawnmower naked into a Dunk'n Donuts (it wasn't even a RIDING lawnmower) or shared an item about a guy in Georgia who brought a crossbow to propose to his girlfriend, this show is for you.

CRIME REPORT is an informative, addictive, and well-known comedy podcast hosted by credited comedian Pat Dixon, with past notable guests Colin Quinn, Mark Normand, Anthony Cumia, Bobcat Goldthwait, author Heather Mcdonald and the NYPD’s most decorated detective, Ralph Friedman.