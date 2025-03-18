× Expand Townsend Atelier Try Oil Painting

March 18 & 19 (Tues. and Wed.)

10 am -5 pm

Instructor: Dave Salerno

No experience necessary | all materials provided

This two-day workshop is designed for those who would like to try oil painting, but don’t want to buy all the materials needed, or don’t know what products are best to buy. The instructor will provide each participant with all the supplies needed for the workshop.