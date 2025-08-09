Try Oil Painting | Just Bring Yourself (weekend)

× Expand Dave Salerno Try Oil Painting

This two-day workshop is designed for those who would like to try oil painting, but don’t want to buy all the materials needed, or don’t know what products are best to buy. The instructor will provide each participant with all the supplies needed for the workshop. These will include a palette, medium cups, brush washing jar, a high-quality painting knife, five high-quality brushes, a linen 9×12 oil-primed painting panel, artist-grade oil colors, artist-grade linseed oil, odorless mineral spirits, and paper towels as needed. (Those who prefer to bring their own supplies are welcome to do so.)