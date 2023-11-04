× Expand Craft Axe Throwing Turkey toss - 1 Turkey Toss 2023

🎯🦃The Turkey Toss 2023 is just around the corner! 🎯🦃

You can be a part of the excitement and help fight hunger in our area!

Craft Axe Throwing, 24/7 The Gig, East Ridge Parks and Rec, and The East Ridge Fire Dept are joining together to launch turkeys onto a giant bullseye! You can win and be a part of the fun!

⭐️Scan the QR code or click this link:

https://eastridgeparksandrec.sportngin.com/.../153942936

🎯Register to donate

🎯Select where you think the turkey will land

🎯Select your donation amount

📍 Watch all the fun LIVE at East Ridge Parks and Recreation Department-Camp Jordan

** all entries will be placed into drawings based on the selected landing zone. one winner per drawing**

24/7 The Gig East Ridge Community Food Pantry #turkeytoss #ERFD

