Turkey Toss 2023

to

Camp Jordan Park 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

🎯🦃The Turkey Toss 2023 is just around the corner! 🎯🦃

You can be a part of the excitement and help fight hunger in our area!

Craft Axe Throwing, 24/7 The Gig, East Ridge Parks and Rec, and The East Ridge Fire Dept are joining together to launch turkeys onto a giant bullseye! You can win and be a part of the fun!

⭐️Scan the QR code or click this link:

https://eastridgeparksandrec.sportngin.com/.../153942936

🎯Register to donate

🎯Select where you think the turkey will land

🎯Select your donation amount

📍 Watch all the fun LIVE at East Ridge Parks and Recreation Department-Camp Jordan

** all entries will be placed into drawings based on the selected landing zone. one winner per drawing**

24/7 The Gig East Ridge Community Food Pantry #turkeytoss #ERFD

#helpfighthunger #chattanoogatn #axethrowing #bullseye #fun #craftaxechattanooga #craftaxethrowingeastridge #makeadifference #craftaxethrowing #thankful #eastridgetn #donate #bestshot

Info

Camp Jordan Park 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, Tennessee 37412
Charity & Fundraisers
317-270-3673
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Turkey Toss 2023 - 2023-11-04 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Turkey Toss 2023 - 2023-11-04 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Turkey Toss 2023 - 2023-11-04 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Turkey Toss 2023 - 2023-11-04 16:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

October 27, 2023

Saturday

October 28, 2023

Sunday

October 29, 2023

Monday

October 30, 2023

Tuesday

October 31, 2023

Wednesday

November 1, 2023

Thursday

November 2, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours