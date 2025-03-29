Turn to Stone: A Tribute to ELO

× Expand Turn to Stone/The GEM Theatre Turn to Stone

Fans of Electric Light Orchestra won’t want to miss the authentic tribute band Turn to Stone when they return to the GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, March 29 at 7:30pm. Recreating the 1970s performances of ELO, Turn to Stone tours with the same high-quality production and orchestration as the original band. Tickets are $40-$50; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org. Turn to Stone consists of four life-long musicians and is accompanied by Viva La Strings, a professional chamber music ensemble. The tribute band recreates the ELO concert experience with lights, costumes, and a live string section.