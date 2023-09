× Expand Turn to Stone/The GEM Theatre Turn to Stone

Fans of Electric Light Orchestra won’t want to miss the authentic tribute band Turn to Stone when they take the GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30pm. Recreating the 1970s performances of ELO, Turn to Stone tours with the same high-quality production and orchestration as the original band. Tickets are $40-$45; reserved seating recommended and available online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.