TVFCU and LAUNCH Sept. 8 Food Truck Friday

TVFCU and LAUNCH Chattanooga have teamed up to support entrepreneurs while hosting fun lunchtime events. Throughout Summer 2023, food trucks will be visiting various TVFCU branches. On September 8, Mac's Sub and Fries will have lunch for sale at the Southside Branch (125 W 20th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408)