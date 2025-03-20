Two Approaches to the Contemporary Still Life: Todd Casey & Sarah Sedwick

× Expand Townsend Atelier Contemporary Painting

March 20-23

10 am-5 pm EST

instructors: Todd Casey & Sarah Sedwick

All levels are welcome!

Do not miss the opportunity to study with these two art powerhouses! Join Oregon artist Sarah Sedwick and Connecticut artist Todd M. Casey as they team up to bring you two unique takes on the alla prima still life. You’ll experience two days of instruction from each artist, including slideshows, painting, drawing, and still life setup demonstrations, and daily joint critiques. During the first two days, you’ll learn Sarah’s favorite ways to loosen up your paintings and energize your brushwork, creating a finished piece from a fun, colorful still life. Next, you’ll get two days of insight into Todd’s process for still life setup using the props of your choice, focusing on lighting, and creating form on your canvas. Both artists will address composition design, color mixing, and edges – and you’ll have plenty of painting time, creating two finished pieces, as well as several quick, lively studies.