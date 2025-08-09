× Expand Alliance for Dade TWO MOUNTAINS - E-2Mtns Two Mountains Fine Art Show

Two Mountains Fine Art Show is a celebration of the talented artists of the tri-state (Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee) area. Featuring over 40 curated artists who will display and sell their original, hand-crafted art. You’ll find paintings, pottery, jewelry, stained glass, fabric art, and more! Experience the creativity and passion of artists including Ruth Pearl, Claire Vassort, Dennis Jones, Laura Parenteau, Anh Bao Tran-Le, Scott Schneider and more. Your opportunity to find the perfect piece of art for your home or for someone you love.

Saturday, August 9th, 10am to 4pm at the event center at Dade County High School, just 30 minutes south of Chattanooga.

Cool Air Conditioned comfort, Free admission, Free parking!