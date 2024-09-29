× Expand John Dooley Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown with dinner by Bluegrass Grill at Songbirds on 9/29

Songbirds is gearing up for another fantastic evening of magnificent music paired with top-notch food that you won’t want to miss! Join us for an exclusive event featuring the electrifying sounds of Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, along with a delicious dinner prepared by Chattanooga’s very own Rosecomb. Purchase your seat at a table now and get ready for a night you'll never forget!

Date: Sunday, September 29th

Doors for Dinner: 6:00 PM

Dinner: 6:30 PM

Doors for Show Only: 7:30 PM

Show: 8:00 PM

Seated (dinner tickets seated at tables, show-only tickets seated at back row stools)

Music:

Prepare to be captivated by the raw, high-energy performance and soulful sound of Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown. Known for their dynamic and fiery blend of blues-/southern-/classic-/modern pop-rock, this band has electrified audiences across the globe, sharing stages with countless venerable icons, including AC/DC, Jeff Beck, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper, ZZ Top, Clutch, and Blackberry Smoke, just to name a few.

Released in May 2024, Electrified is the band’s sixth studio album, and its fourth release on their own Rattle Shake Records, a savvy move that has represented a new kind of rock n’ roll freedom for the band of young vets. This band knows that rock n’ roll is loud, reckless, and all about the moment.

The Nashville, TN-based quartet features Tyler Bryant on lead vocals and guitar, Caleb Crosby on drums, Diego Navaira on bass, and Graham Whitford on guitar and backing vocals. Join us in a rare and intimate setting at Songbirds to check out the killer combo of old school analogue equipment sound, fresh talent, and soul-filled savvy songwriting that Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown bring into today’s limelight.

Food:

Start your evening with a deluxe dining experience crafted by Rosecomb that is both refined and approachable. The Rosecomb is a premier dining destination in the Riverview neighborhood of Chattanooga, celebrated for its inventive approach to Appalachian-inspired dishes. Influenced by Tennessee and Mississippi cultures, this unique menu has been designed to complement the night’s musical energy while showcasing the best of Chattanooga’s culinary scene. “We believe that hospitality is a sincere exchange between two folks, and we work our hardest to provide authentically kind and efficient service for all of our guests.” – Rosecomb.

Check out the evening’s menu below:

Grilled Cornbread (GF)

- Herb Butter and Pimento Cheese

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad (Veg)(GF)

- Bleu Cheese, Pistachio, Pickled Onion

White Bean And Miso Salad (Veg)(GF)

- Mixed Greens, White Beans, Preserved Lemon, Sauteed Asparagus, Grana Miso-Honey Vinaigrette

Roasted Cauliflower (Veg) (GF)

- Garlic Confit, Salsa Macha

Cornmeal Catfish (GF)

- House Slaw, White Onion, Pickled Peppers, Remoulade

Blackberry Crumble (GF)

- Local berries, oat crunch, Bourbon Cream

Tickets:

Limited availability—early reservation is recommended to secure your spot for this exclusive event. Choose from a variety of seating options on the map ($60–$150), including front row VIP tables for the ultimate premium experience, or a single GA listening room stool if you can’t make it for dinner. Don't miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind event. Want to purchase an entire table for a discounted rate?—Contact Songbirds directly at info@songbirdsfoundation.org.

And don’t forget… for every $100 raised, we'll be able to buy a kid a guitar and provide them with 10 weeks of free lessons and music therapy. Your contribution allows us to share the joy of music with thousands of kids who would otherwise be without a music education!