Tyrus "Nuff Said" Comedy Tour

Join The GEM for a night of entertainment when Tyrus brings his all new “Nuff Said” comedy tour to the historic theatre on Friday, November 10 at 7:30pm. The former professional wrestler, current Fox News commentator, and best-selling author is known for his rare voice of reason and authentic storytelling. Tyrus never holds back as he delivers redemptive tales from his remarkable life while coupling them with no-nonsense insights on the hottest issues being discussed around the country. Reserved seating and meet and greet tickets available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.

