Underground Takeover
🚨 1k - Promo Package Giveaway 🚨
Hosted By: @SvThaGod 🙏🌍
Sound Controlled By: @ThaVibe2.0
Doors Open @8pm-2am | 10$ To Enter
Artists: Free To Perform - Free Parking!
Industry Panel Will Rank Performances!
* Jay Fever ( Celebrity Host )
* Lil Mo Films ( Podcast )
* Raekwon Mason ( Producer )
* SouthPaw DaMoneyMaka ( Podcast )
* Who Shot Jimmie ( Videographer )
*Cho Chaser -Marketing | LLC
*Terry Jay Productions ( Producer)
#1 Winner: 3Hrs Of Studio Time ⏰
@UnderGroundTakeOverStudios🎙
*Music Video ( WhoShotJimmie ) 🎥
*TYS Live Performance @TalkYourShxt
*Interview ( Lil Mo Films & BatCave 🦇)
*Single Artwork | 30 Days Of Promo 🔌
For More Info Text: 423-446-1880 🗣📱
#MMV #1KPromoPackage #UGTO #TYS