Underground Takeover

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

🚨 1k - Promo Package Giveaway 🚨

Hosted By: @SvThaGod 🙏🌍

Sound Controlled By: @ThaVibe2.0

Doors Open @8pm-2am | 10$ To Enter

Artists: Free To Perform - Free Parking!

Industry Panel Will Rank Performances!

* Jay Fever ( Celebrity Host )

* Lil Mo Films ( Podcast )

* Raekwon Mason ( Producer )

* SouthPaw DaMoneyMaka ( Podcast )

* Who Shot Jimmie ( Videographer )

*Cho Chaser -Marketing | LLC

*Terry Jay Productions ( Producer)

#1 Winner: 3Hrs Of Studio Time ⏰

@UnderGroundTakeOverStudios🎙

*Music Video ( WhoShotJimmie ) 🎥

*TYS Live Performance @TalkYourShxt

*Interview ( Lil Mo Films & BatCave 🦇)

*Single Artwork | 30 Days Of Promo 🔌

For More Info Text: 423-446-1880 🗣📱

#MMV #1KPromoPackage #UGTO #TYS

Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
