United We Dance: The Ultimate Rave Experience - 18+

× Expand The Signal Experience the energy of a music festival — all in one unforgettable night.

United We Dance

Dance/Electronic

Experience the energy of a music festival — all in one unforgettable night. United We Dance delivers a genre-blending journey through electronic music, past and present, with house, techno, bass, and big room woven into seamless, high-energy sets.

Our resident DJs bring the signature UWD sound to life, mixing original edits and reimagined hits from FISHER, Skrillex, Chris Lake, John Summit, Tiësto, Dom Dolla, Martin Garrix, Kaskade, and Avicii — plus plenty of surprises. Expect massive drops, euphoric melodies, and a dancefloor that never stops moving.

With over-the-top production, immersive visuals, and a truly inclusive atmosphere, United We Dance isn’t just an event — it’s a community. Whether you’re a seasoned raver or new to the scene, come as you are. We are United. And United, We Dance.

Inspired by the sounds of:

FISHER | Skrillex | Chris Lake | John Summit | Tiësto | Dom Dolla | Martin Garrix | Kaskade | Avicii | ISOxo | Knock2 | Matroda | Vintage Culture | Alok | Fred again.. | Rufus Du Sol | David Guetta | Afrojack | KSHMR | Oliver Heldens | Zedd | Lost Frequencies | Above & Beyond | Timmy Trumpet | Acraze | Don Diablo | Nicky Romero | Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike | The Chainsmokers | Julian Jordan | R3HAB | and more.

Festival/rave attire encouraged.

United We Dance was created as an all-inclusive event regardless of gender, sexual orientation, religion, and race. Come as you are, We are United and United, We Dance!