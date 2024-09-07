Unity on the Bridge
to
Coolidge Park 150 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
This event is being held to embrace recovery for those who battle substance use disorder. Live music, speakers, resources, vendors, food trucks and more… there will also be a talent competition with cash prizes. This will be a day of coming together and celebrating recovery as we fight to save so many lives struggling with Substance Use Disorder - A Recovery Event for the Entire Community.
Recovery Advocate Judge McVeigh will attend as one of our Talent Show Judges.
A Proclamation Reading to kick off the event will be given by Mayor Tim Kelly, who will also be in attendance to showcase the City’s Support.
For more information, visit Facebook: Unity on the Bridge or contact Kelli at 423-888-2122