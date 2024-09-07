This event is being held to embrace recovery for those who battle substance use disorder. Live music, speakers, resources, vendors, food trucks and more… there will also be a talent competition with cash prizes. This will be a day of coming together and celebrating recovery as we fight to save so many lives struggling with Substance Use Disorder - A Recovery Event for the Entire Community.

Recovery Advocate Judge McVeigh will attend as one of our Talent Show Judges.

A Proclamation Reading to kick off the event will be given by Mayor Tim Kelly, who will also be in attendance to showcase the City’s Support.

For more information, visit Facebook: Unity on the Bridge or contact Kelli at 423-888-2122