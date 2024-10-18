University of Alabama Million Dollar Band at Finley Stadium

The University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band will perform at Finley Stadium this Friday, October 18, at 12:00 pm.

This Friday, the Million Dollar Band will perform their halftime show in preparation for Saturday’s game in Knoxville, as well as pep tunes and other traditional school songs. The event is hosted by The University of Alabama Alumni Chattanooga Chapter.

For those interested in attending:

- This is a free event that is open to the public. The St. Elmo Gate will be the only open entrance gate.

- Gates open at 11:00 am, with the performance beginning at 12:00 pm.

- Available concessions for purchase will include MAX Grilleworks, serving grilled all-beef hot dogs, burgers, fries, draft beer, and Coca-Cola products.

- Regular parking rates apply.