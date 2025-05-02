Unlimited Beaded Jewelry Making Hour (Kid Friendly)

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Come get creative with Greenishblues in a fun and lively beading class for all ages (6+)*! In this one-hour session, you'll have everything you need to design your own unique jewelry—necklaces, bracelets, and more! Whether you're just starting out or you're a crafting pro, everyone will leave with one-of-a-kind pieces to keep or share as gifts. Let's make something special together!

Please note: Participants who are 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

About the teacher:

Ema Ruzic is originally from Houston, TX, and moved to Chattanooga nearly three years ago with her husband and their beloved cats, Maple and Meatball. Shortly after settling in, they welcomed their dog, T, into the family. Ema and her family love Chattanooga for its stunning landscapes, vibrant nature, and, most importantly, its wonderful community and people. Over the past year, she has begun participating in local markets to deepen her connection with the community. Through this experience, she has met many amazing individuals and is now excited to share her passion for beading and crafting with everyone!